Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.54 and last traded at C$8.48. 187,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 393,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.28 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

