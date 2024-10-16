Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.96 and last traded at $88.89, with a volume of 48014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,225.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,898,033.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,053. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

