Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $146.40 Average PT from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Entegris alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Down 7.9 %

ENTG stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.15. Entegris has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Entegris by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.