Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHFree Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Envoy Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envoy Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Envoy Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COCH

Envoy Medical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of COCH opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Envoy Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envoy Medical stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Envoy Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.