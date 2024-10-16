Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Envoy Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envoy Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Envoy Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Envoy Medical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of COCH opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Envoy Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envoy Medical stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Envoy Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.