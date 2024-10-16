EPR Properties to Issue Oct 24 Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a oct 24 dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th.
EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 128.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.
EPR Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
