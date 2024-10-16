EPR Properties to Issue Oct 24 Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a oct 24 dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 128.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

