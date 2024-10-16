Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dynavax Technologies Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

DVAX stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $17,615,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 87.7% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,374,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after purchasing an additional 644,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,175,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 323,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

