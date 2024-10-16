Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.54.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.