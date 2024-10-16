Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.68

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $52.82 million and $122,144.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,855.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00540320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00103883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00232605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00027946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00075161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,967,741 coins and its circulating supply is 77,968,035 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

