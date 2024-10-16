ERn Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

