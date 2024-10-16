ERn Financial LLC Buys 97 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DE opened at $402.05 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.