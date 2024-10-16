ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.