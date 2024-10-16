Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 19777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Everi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Everi

Everi Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,916.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.