Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.5 days.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $8.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.87.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
