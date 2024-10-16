Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $8.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

