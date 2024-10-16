Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 428,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $86.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.
About Evolution AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution AB (publ)
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.