Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 428,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $86.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

