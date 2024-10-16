Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $681,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Exelon



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

