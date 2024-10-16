Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.60 and traded as high as C$14.76. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 41,875 shares trading hands.

Fairfax India Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.47.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

