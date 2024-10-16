FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

