FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FBK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

