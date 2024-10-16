FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.
FB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:FBK opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13.
FB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBK
FB Financial Company Profile
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FB Financial
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bank of America Earnings Uncover Shifts in Consumer Spending
- What is a support level?
- NVIDIA Stock Continues to Be Wall Street’s Favorite: Here’s Why
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Cavco’s Future Looks Bright as Affordable Housing Demand Soars
Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.