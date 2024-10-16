Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) VP Sells $527,319.04 in Stock

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ferguson stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.81. 1,587,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.30. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,462.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

