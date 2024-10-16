FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
FibroGen Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of FGEN opened at $0.35 on Friday. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.70.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
