Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Stake Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FMDE stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.