Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 9,551 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETHE. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth approximately $150,194,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,373,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 1.1 %

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

