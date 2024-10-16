Financial Contrast: Energy Fuels (UUUU) vs. Its Rivals

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Energy Fuels to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $45.60 million $99.86 million -81.43 Energy Fuels Competitors $2.17 billion $241.85 million 6.09

Energy Fuels’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Energy Fuels Competitors 5.32% 27.71% 4.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Energy Fuels and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Energy Fuels Competitors 223 1060 1437 16 2.46

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.05%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Energy Fuels competitors beat Energy Fuels on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

