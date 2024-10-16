Financial Review: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) vs. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares International Business Machines and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines 13.52% 40.59% 7.06% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Business Machines and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines 3 8 6 0 2.18 Aurora Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Business Machines currently has a consensus price target of $198.41, suggesting a potential downside of 14.84%. Given International Business Machines’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

59.0% of International Business Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of International Business Machines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Business Machines and Aurora Innovation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines $62.36 billion 3.43 $7.50 billion $8.83 26.39 Aurora Innovation $2.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

International Business Machines beats Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate. The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry. The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud based server, and storage solutions, as well as life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment. The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing, facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services. The company has a strategic partnership to various companies including hyperscalers, service providers, global system integrators, and software and hardware vendors that includes Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics and SAP, and others. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. International Business Machines Corporation was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.