Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 2,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 30,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

About Finch Therapeutics Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FNCH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 1.32% of Finch Therapeutics Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

