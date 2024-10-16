Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.5 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. Finning International has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.