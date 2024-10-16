First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 204,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 103,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

