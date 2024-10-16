First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,673,000 after buying an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 146,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ FRME opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

