First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 26,573 shares.The stock last traded at $172.06 and had previously closed at $172.21.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $130,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

