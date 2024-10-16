First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after buying an additional 340,574 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 264,322 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 129.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 356,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 201,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

