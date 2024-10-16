First United Bank & Trust Has $465,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 222.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $700.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.