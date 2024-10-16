First United Bank & Trust Sells 2,158 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

