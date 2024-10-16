Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.82. 1,082,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $196.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.