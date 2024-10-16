Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.70 and last traded at $89.10. Approximately 353,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,435,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Five Below by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.