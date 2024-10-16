Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 345,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,928. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,800,000 after buying an additional 2,047,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

