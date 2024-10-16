Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $53.92. Approximately 1,592,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,532,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Get Fluor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLR

Fluor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,972.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,885.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after buying an additional 2,670,473 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 127.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.