Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Fortinet by 61.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,943 shares of company stock worth $4,881,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.63. 418,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,700. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.