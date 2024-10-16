Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 285,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

