Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $289,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.95, for a total transaction of $247,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,143.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

