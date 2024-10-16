Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,165 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

