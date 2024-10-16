Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $18.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of FRSH opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,406.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $51,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,780.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $259,406.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,245 shares of company stock worth $533,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Freshworks by 157.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

