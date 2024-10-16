Fruits Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Million (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $73,265.53 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00249705 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

