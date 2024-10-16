FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 141,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,218,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,961 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

