FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up 1.3% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:RDVI opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.