FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTAIO opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

