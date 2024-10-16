FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Calibre Mining Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CXB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.12.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$80,103.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

