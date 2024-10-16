FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.31.

Shares of TXG opened at C$29.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.38. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.97.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

