G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
G Mining Ventures Price Performance
Shares of G Mining Ventures stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.88. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$7.92.
About G Mining Ventures
