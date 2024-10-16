Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Purchases $13,500.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) Director Kevin D. Freeman bought 5,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,469 shares in the company, valued at $90,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 202,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,863. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.27.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GALT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
