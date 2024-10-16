Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Purchases $13,500.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) Director Kevin D. Freeman bought 5,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,469 shares in the company, valued at $90,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 202,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,863. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 317.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 367,610 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 214,512 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GALT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

