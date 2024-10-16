GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
